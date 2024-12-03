24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Naperville 'Taylor Swift house' returns for holiday season with Travis Kelce cutout, other additions

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, December 3, 2024 2:22AM
'Taylor Swift house' returns for holiday season with new additions
Amy Scott's viral Taylor Swift-themed decorations in Naperville, Illinois returned for the holidays with a Travis Kelce cutout and other additions.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Naperville family's viral Taylor Swift-themed decorations have returned for the holiday season.

This year, the Scott household near Atlas and Tupelo highlights Swift's latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department."

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A cutout of Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, also sits atop the house.

The decorations also feature Swift's "Reputation" album as fans anxiously wait for the singer's possible re-recording of the album.

Last year, several fans visited Amy Scott's viral decorations, which she says were inspired by Swift's "Eras Tour" movie.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW