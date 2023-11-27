Naperville family celebrates 'Swiftmas' with Taylor Swift-inspired decorations

Merry Swiftmas! Naperville, IL woman Amy Scott, inspired by the "Eras Tour" movie, put Taylor Swift Christmas decorations on her Atlas Lane home.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Santa's got nothing on Taylor Swift!

It's a true "Swiftmas" in west suburban Naperville near Atlas and Tupelo.

Homeowner Amy Scott said the family goes all out for Christmas, and this year, Taylor was a no-brainer.

Most of the decorations are custom-created and took a few weeks to put together.

But, Scott told ABC7 it's all worth it because traffic has been nonstop. She said the idea came to her after seeing the Eras Tour movie.

The Scotts are also passing out friendship bracelets to people coming to check out the light show!