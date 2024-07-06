16-year-old boy in critical condition after being beaten, hit by car in Oriole Park: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenage boy was beaten and hit by a car on Chicago's Far Northwest Side on Friday night, police said.

Police said the attack happened in the Oriole Park neighborhood's 7300-block of West Gregory Street at about 11:45 p.m.

Several male offenders, whose ages were not immediately known, battered a 16-year-old boy in the street, police said.

Police said the group of alleged attackers then got into a white sedan, and the driver struck the teen before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered a broken jaw and punctured lungs along with other injuries, police said. He was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition.

What led up to the attack was not immediately clear.

There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

