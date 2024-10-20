Tens of thousands of people show out for Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade in the Loop

Tens of thousands of people showed out for the annual Arts in the Dark parade ahead of Halloween 2024 on State Street in the Loop on Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's annual Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade took over the Loop on Saturday night.

Now in its 10th year, the event is a highlight for tens of thousands of people packing the sidewalks of State Street.

Organizers and attendees alike came together to celebrate Halloween as the "artist's holiday."

The Arts in the Dark Parade brought out the young and the not as young.

"It's my first time, too. So, I thought it's amazing. Different countries represented. Colombia, Peru. I think this is the best city," said Sally Weir.

It is all in celebration of Chicago's creative communities and culture.

Weir and her husband visited from Texas, attending in impromptu fashion.

"It's a festival celebrating the arts, which of course, I fully support. We just came from a play, and a ballet yesterday," Weir said. "Love and support the arts."

Colorful costumes, dazzling dances, big bands and agile acrobatics supplied a sensory sensation for the more than 60,000 people expected in attendance.

"I really like the colors, mainly because you have the Chicago Theatre lighting them up pretty nicely," said Chicago native Jesus Zamora.

State Street from Lake to Van Buren served as the perfect backdrop for festive fun. There were no politicians or corporations, just 90+ organizations dedicated to the arts.

"I think it's just, like, overall, how many topics you can bring into it. Like, Halloween is not a certain topic. You can bring like any pop culture reference or just like any culture in general and show it off," Zamora said.

A beautiful October day gave way to a perfect fall evening. One of ABC7's informed, young viewers saw it coming.

"I saw on your news channel, that it was going to be pretty warm. And I mean, now I'm here, I guess," said Emiliano Sanchez.