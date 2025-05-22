WATCH: Terrell takes a spin on Wrath of Rakshasa roller coaster at Six Flags Great America

Watch as Terrell takes a ride on the new Six Flags roller coaster Wrath of Rakshasa.

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Six Flags Great America has been open over for more than a month now, but thrill seekers are still waiting to try out their newest attraction Wrath of Rakshasa.

Thursday morning, Terrell Brown is getting a chance to go on the heart-pounding ride.

The ride is set to open to the public on May 31.

The Wrath of Rakshasa is said to be the steepest and most inverted dive roller coaster in the world!

Six Flags said it has a 96-degree, 171-foot beyond vertical drop.

This week officials said the tower crane lifted pieces into place up in Gurnee, completing construction of the drop.

Six Flags said it hits nearly 67 miles per hour, racing through five inversions.

