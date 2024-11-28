24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Thanksgiving Day fire leaves Park Ridge home uninhabitable, fire chief says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, November 28, 2024 6:55PM
Park Ridge home damaged by Thanksgiving Day fire
Firefighters said nobody was injured.

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A family is out of their home after a fire on Thanksgiving Day in the north suburbs.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The fire happened Thursday morning on Fairview Avenue and Albion Avenue.

Park Ridge Fire Chief Jeff Sorensen said witnesses called to report a two-story house that was on fire.

There was nobody inside the home by the time firefighters arrived to the scene.

Chief Sorenson said the house is uninhabitable due to the serious damage caused by the blaze.

Nobody was injured.

Video showed as dozens of firefighters worked to attack the blaze.

There's no word on how that fire started. The fire is under investigation.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW