Thanksgiving Day fire leaves Park Ridge home uninhabitable, fire chief says

Firefighters said nobody was injured.

Firefighters said nobody was injured.

Firefighters said nobody was injured.

Firefighters said nobody was injured.

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A family is out of their home after a fire on Thanksgiving Day in the north suburbs.

The fire happened Thursday morning on Fairview Avenue and Albion Avenue.

Park Ridge Fire Chief Jeff Sorensen said witnesses called to report a two-story house that was on fire.

There was nobody inside the home by the time firefighters arrived to the scene.

Chief Sorenson said the house is uninhabitable due to the serious damage caused by the blaze.

Nobody was injured.

Video showed as dozens of firefighters worked to attack the blaze.

There's no word on how that fire started. The fire is under investigation.