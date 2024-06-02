Uptown Art Walk brings new life to Chicago's public art scene

The 5th annual Uptown Art Walk kicks off June 8 at 935 W Wilson Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's art scene is brimming with new life in June on city's the North Side.

The 5th annual Uptown Art Walk kicks off on Saturday June 8.

It features the installation of 30 new murals to the neighborhood's large public art scene.

The popular event has something for every art lover including interactive and family-focused art activities, food, live music, and games. Activities will be coordinated by Cornerstone Community Outreach and Uptown Church with contributions by Alden Lakeland and CircEsteem.

Uptown's small business community will also be offering a number of ways to engage with visual arts throughout the week.

The event is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 935 West Wilson Avenue.

You can visit Explore Uptown's website for more information.