Grand Kyiv Ballet present 'The Nutcracker' in Chicago Grand Kyiv Ballet presents 'The Nutcracker' on November 16 and 17. Tickets start at $44.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Grand Kyiv Ballet returns to Chicago this weekend to present their first American tour of "The Nutcracker."

The show will be presented it the Athenaeum Theatre in Lakeview.

Dancer and artistic director Alex Stoianov joined ABC7 to elaborate about his journey into dancing.

When war began in Ukraine, Stoianov was performing out of the country. However, his children were in Ukraine.

Shows will be on Nov. 16 and 17.

To learn more about tickets, click here.