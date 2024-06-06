'Six' the musical returns to James M. Nederlander Theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Tony Award-winning musical "Six" is making a comeback to Chicago.

The six wives of Henry VIII remix 500 years of history into an 80-minute musical.

Cassie Silva who plays Anne Boleyn joined ABC7 Chicago Eyewitness News to talk about the family-friendly show.

Silva said the show has beautiful costumes, and it takes about one hour to get into full hair and makeup.

The musical plays at James M. Nederlander Theatre through July 14.

It's suitable for ages 10 and up. All persons entering the theater, regardless of age, must have a ticket.

To see the full list of show times, or to purchase tickets, click here.