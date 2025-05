Chicago's Summer Bucket List: Tacos, Tequila & Sky-High Yoga

Keely O'Neal from Bucket Listers joined ABC 7 to preview some of the season's top experiences.

Keely O'Neal from Bucket Listers joined ABC 7 to preview some of the season's top experiences.

Keely O'Neal from Bucket Listers joined ABC 7 to preview some of the season's top experiences.

Keely O'Neal from Bucket Listers joined ABC 7 to preview some of the season's top experiences.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- From rooftop yoga to taco festivals, Chicago's summer is heating up.

Keely O'Neal from Bucket Listers joined ABC 7 to preview some of the season's top experiences.

Activities include the Tacos and Tequila Festival, DIY Pizza & Sip, Eat the Scene, and a movie-inspired pop-up dining event.

Also on the list: Skydeck yoga nearly 100 stories high and catching Cubs games from the Wrigley Rooftops.

To follow Chicago Bucket Listers, click here.