2 men charged in Little Village shooting that left 14-year-old boy critically injured: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men have been charged in a Southwest Side shooting that left a teenage boy critically injured last month, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Little Village neighborhood's 2700-block of South Komensky Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on June 11.

A 14-year-old boy was on the sidewalk when, a witness told police, someone fired shots before fleeing the scene.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Police said Thomas Garcia, 30, and Angel Ramirez, 35, were arrested on first-degree attempted murder charges on Sunday. The two men are due in court on Tuesday.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

