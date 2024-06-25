53K illegal vapes from China seized in Chicago, Customs and Border Protection says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tens of thousands of vaping pens were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protections in Chicago.

Agents seized 53,700 e-cigarettes, which CBP calls ENDS, for violating the FDA's Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, CBP said.

179 mislabeled boxes were headed to Mississippi from China, which had a retail price of over $1.08 million.

U.S. Customs and Border Protections

CBP said the boxes were labeled as electronic atomizers, a common practice used to smuggle unapproved goods into the U.S.

"Our officers are dedicated to identifying and intercepting these types of shipments that could potentially harm the health and wellbeing of people within our communities," said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Direction Field Operations, Chicago Field Officer.

To learn more about federal laws regarding e-cigarettes, vapes and other devices, click here.