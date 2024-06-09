Thousands to participate in 25th annual Ricky Byrdsong Memorial Race Against Hate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the 25th year, the Ricky Byrdsong Memorial Race Against Hate, the largest social justice run/walk event of its kind in the nation, will bring together thousands against racial hatred and violence.

The race honors the legacy of Ricky Byrdsong, former Northwestern University Basketball Coach, Vice President of Affairs at AON Corporation, and Skokie resident who was murdered by a white supremacist in 1999 while walking in his neighborhood with two of his young children.

Because of Ricky's lifelong love of sports and his compelling work with young people in the community, the Race Against Hate was launched by his family and friends in 2000. It was entrusted to YWCA Evanston/North Shore in 2007 to honor his legacy and bring attention to the need to combat hatred in all its forms.

With funds from the race, YWCA assists children in Chicago-area schools and local youth organizations to challenge their own prejudices and foster healthy, violence-free relationships among their peers.

Other YWCA programs supported by race proceeds include 40-hour Domestic Violence Training, one-hour Domestic Violence Training for Salon Professionals, Comprehensive Sex Education, the Alternatives to Violence 26-week program for those who cause harm, and Racial Equity Training and workshops.

"One of Ricky's favorite quotes, that he patterned his life after, and tried to instill in his family, friends and players was, 'The longer I live, the more I realize the impact of attitude on life. We have a choice every day regarding the attitude we will embrace for that day. We cannot change the past. We cannot change the fact that people will act in a certain way. We cannot change the inevitable. The only thing we can do is play on the one string we have and that is our attitude. I am convinced that life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it'," Ricky's wide Sherialyn Byrdsong said. "This Race Against Hate is our 90 percent. We have responded to his death in a way that would make him proud."

It's happening on Father's Day, June 16, at the Floyd Long Field in Evanston, Illinois at 2436 Sheridan Road.

The race starts at 7:30 a.m. there will be a 10K and 5K race, along with a non-timed 5K walk and youth mile/half mile fun run.

