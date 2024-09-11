Thornton Township Supervisor, Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard spars with trustees during meeting

There were heated moments during the Thornton Township Board meeting, as Supervisor and Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard sparred with trustees.

THORNTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- There were heated moments in the south suburbs, during Tuesday night's Thornton Township Board meeting.

This comes after last week's meeting was canceled because there weren't enough trustees present.

On Tuesday night, embattled Dolton Mayor and Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard sparred with trustees during the course of the meeting, while approving township events.

"What's the issue? We did what y'all said y'all wanted us to do, which is put a budget together and present it to the board before any events came across the board. We did that; so, what is the problem now?" she said.

During the open forum, the board faced criticism from residents.

"If you're about transparency, what are you hiding? If you have a department, and some money's being spent for that department, who's heading it?" one woman said. "Transparency for one item and not for another is not transparency. That's just a word thrown around. It doesn't mean anything."

The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 24.