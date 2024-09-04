Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office issued says Dolton repeatedly violated the Open Meetings Act this summer.

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard appoints new village staffers despite absence of trustees at meeting

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard appointed a new village administrator and a new village attorney on Tuesday night.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Dolton's embattled mayor addressed the public and took new action involving village officials on Tuesday.

Tuesday night's regularly scheduled Board of Trustees meeting was canceled because there were not enough trustees present.

But Mayor Tiffany Henyard still showed up and appointed a new village administrator and a new village attorney.

Dolton Trustee Jason House told ABC7 those appointments are not valid, and the appointees will not be paid.

This comes on the same day that Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office issued a "binding opinion," saying that Dolton repeatedly violated the Open Meetings Act this summer.

Raoul is ordering Dolton to make all future meetings convenient and open to the public.

That includes ensuring there's enough space and not closing streets or putting up parking barricades.