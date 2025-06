New book from former Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard available for pre-sale for $99

Former Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard's book "Standing On Business" is available for pre-sale purchase for $99.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- You will soon be able to read more about former Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard's side of the story.

She is releasing a book called "Standing on Business" after facing scrutiny and a tough election loss.

Pre-sale copies are priced at $99. A description on the website selling the book says, "They said there were two sides... but there's always a third. The truth."

All of this as Henyard remains under f-b-i investigation for her handling of village finances.