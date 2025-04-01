Voters seek to replace Tiffany Henyard with new Dolton mayor, Thornton Township supervisor

Local election results 2025: Voters will elect a new Thornton Township supervisor and chose Jason House or Casundra Hopson-Jordan for Dolton mayor.

DOLTON (WLS) -- It has been a roller coaster of a ride for people in this south suburban community.

Every single voter ABC7 spoke to in Dolton on Tuesday expressed a desire to get past the drama of the last couple of years and to move forward with a new mayor and a new township supervisor, whoever that turns out to be.

"We need to move away from all this attention, negative attention that's bringing to our community and start working on the things that's positive for our community," said Dolton voter Robert Patterson.

Turnout was light on Tuesday at Dolton's Lincoln Elementary School, one of six polling places set throughout the village. Officials told ABC7 most people there voted early, and while there are several local candidates on the ballot, the races that are getting the most attention are the ones to replace Tiffany Henyard, both as Dolton mayor and as Thornton Township supervisor.

"We have to wait till the election is over, but I pray that we get someone in office that is gonna do right and help our city get back to the way it should be," said Dolton voter Linda Washington.

Running to replace Henyard as mayor in Dolton are Democrat Jason House, who has been on the Dolton Board of Trustees for eight years now, and businesswoman Casundra Hopson-Jordan, who is running as an independent.

"We really need to make sure we're on solid financial ground. And that's one of our biggest platforms. Of course we have to improve public safety. We have to improve our infrastructure. We have a lot to do," House said.

"I just felt it was important to throw my hat in the race to give people options, to know that we don't have to just keep recycling the same old politicians," Hopson-Jordan said.

But while Henyard's name will soon be removed from Dolton Village Hall, the self-proclaimed super mayor is not giving up on her position as Thornton Township supervisor without a fight. She encouraged voters in a recent Facebook Live video to write her name in on the ballot and gave them instructions on how to do so.

"If you want to be in, write me in, 'Tiffany A. Henyard,' for Thornton Township supervisor," she said.

Democratic State Senator Napoleon Harris, Republican Richard Nolan and Independent Nate Fields are on the ballot.

For those who have not voted, the polls close at 7 p.m.

