Supporters cry foul after Tiffany Henyard denied place on Thornton Township supervisor. ballot

THORNTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Supporters of Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard are reacting after the Democratic caucus chose a different candidate during a meeting Tuesday night.

Henyard claimed some of her supporters were locked out and called what unfolded Tuesday night "illegal." Her supporters Tuesday morning echoed that sentiment.

For the first time in 30 years, Thornton Township Democrats used a caucus to determine who will be on the April ballot.

A packed gym at the Homewood-Flossmoor Park District erupted in cheers as the fiery caucus denied incumbent Tiffany Henyard, who's faced criticism over township spending.

They nominated state Senator Napoleon Harris instead as the Democratic challenger for the position.

"We want to get the township back on track, back where we feel it should be and the only way we can do that is make a change," Democratic Thornton Township Trustee Nominee Chris Gonzalez said.

"I am so enthused about what took place this evening," Thornton Township resident Deborah Jordan said. "Just to see everyone so happy and delighted. That does mean change."

Those seeking the nomination needed all eight people for their slate - which includes supervisor, highway director, clerk, assessor, and four trustees.

Henyard said some of her supporters were not allowed inside the caucus Tuesday night, criticizing the voting process.

Keith Price called what happened an atrocity.

"Last night's meeting to me was the biggest form of voter suppression I've ever seen in my life," Price said.

An attorney for Harris denies the claim, saying people started showing up early Tuesday afternoon to have a spot inside the gym.

As the Democratic Party committeeman, Harris holds the right to decide whether the nominee is determined through a caucus or a primary.

Price said this tactic was deceitful and estimates at least 200 people were still standing outside in the cold waiting to get in when the meeting began.

"Not to respect the people and just wait until everyone got vetted and allowed in if they were legally able to participate in the caucus, they chose to do something very underhanded and deceptive," Price said.