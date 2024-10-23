Cook County sheriff's deputies trying to serve Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard with eviction papers

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- On Tuesday evening, Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard sat idly waiting to preside over yet another stunted bi-monthly board meeting.

"Thank you, guys, for coming out this evening. We are waiting to see if we have a quorum," said Henyard, who is also the mayor of Dolton.

Without enough board members to proceed, to Henyard's great frustration, the meeting ended before it even began.

"Our job is to come, pay the bills, past ordinances and make sure you understand what it is that we have been doing for an entire month. Eventually, we will end up in court, because this cannot and will not go on," Henyard said.

Henyard's landlord, Genetta Hull, is feeling the same exasperation.

"I'm just here because I'm at wits' end, and I fear that I'm going to go into foreclosure soon if I can't get this matter handled," Hull said.

Hull says Henyard and Kamal Woods, the man with whom she lives with, have not paid the $2,400-per-month rent on the Dolton home they lease from her for October or September.

In August, she says, they paid just $2,200.

"I would have told the judge that she owes me $5,000 in behind rent plus whatever the late fees are," Hull said.

Hull would have told the judge, but she said neither Henyard nor Woods showed up for a court date on Tuesday.

Court documents show Cook County sheriff's deputies have tried and failed to serve Henyard and Woods with eviction papers earlier this month, both at the home and Dolton Village Hall.

And when Hull showed up to the home Saturday for maintenance, she said, she was locked out, and the locks and garage door code had been altered.

"I'm just bewildered. The same things that she's doing to the trustees, changing locks on offices, it's the same thing she does to everyone. It's not just them," Hull said. "This type of behavior has to stop. That's not the way a public servant should be."