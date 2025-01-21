24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Woman killed in head-on crash in Gary identified, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, January 21, 2025 11:05AM
GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A woman died in a head-on crash in Northwest Indiana on Monday evening, police said.

The crash happened at about 5:52 pm at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Johnson Street in Gary, police said.

Gary police officers found that two cars had crashed head on.

Firefighters assisted to get the trapped drivers out of their cars.

A 24-year-old woman was taken to the hospital. Officials did not release the extent of her injuries.

A 37-year-old woman was killed in the crash, police said. The medical examiner identified her as Tiffany Lauren Nickels of Portage.

Police are investigating the crash.

