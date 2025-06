Time Out Market hosting drag brunch for Pride Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- June is Pride Month and celebrates the LGBTQ Plus community.

The pride flag is now flying at Daley Plaza and there are several events planned this month.

A drag brunch is happening this Saturday at Time Out Market!

Chef Art Smith and the Fabulous Khloe Daniels joined ABC7 to talk about the celebration.

For more information on the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pride-at-time-out-market-tickets-1377960840969?aff=oddtdtcreator.