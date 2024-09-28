Tony Durpetti, owner of Chicago's oldest steakhouse Gene & Georgetti dies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The owner of Chicago's oldest steakhouse has passed away.

Tony Durpetti, owned Gene & Georgetti on North Franklin in River North.

He is the son-in-law of Gene Michelotti, who co-founded the restaurant back in 1941.

In a statement online, the restaurant said Durpetti will be remembered for his warmth, love, and commitment to excellence.

"Tony's passion for hospitality and dedication to our family's legacy have been the heart and soul of our restaurant for decades," the statement.

He leaves behind his wife, daughter and son-in-law.