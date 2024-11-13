Top Chicago restaurants, content creator partner for an unique Thanksgiving experience

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByTony Smith WLS logo
Wednesday, November 13, 2024 3:16PM
This weekend there is a Chicago collaboration happening in Logan Square. 

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This weekend there is a Chicago collaboration happening in Logan Square. Foodsprung's latest Smash Sesh is hosting an adult themed food event series showcasing on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. There will be tons of food items from some of Chicago's top restaurants below:

  • Luella's Southern Kitchen
  • Omarcito's
  • Paulie Gee's Detroit Pizza
  • Taste of the Philippines
  • Shorty's Pop-up
  • Molly's Cupcakes

The event's curator, Maya Liparinia joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to discuss the event.

To learn more about the event, click here.

