Top Chicago restaurants, content creator partner for an unique Thanksgiving experience
ByTony Smith
Wednesday, November 13, 2024 3:16PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- This weekend there is a Chicago collaboration happening in Logan Square. Foodsprung's latest Smash Sesh is hosting an adult themed food event series showcasing on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. There will be tons of food items from some of Chicago's top restaurants below:
- Luella's Southern Kitchen
- Omarcito's
- Paulie Gee's Detroit Pizza
- Taste of the Philippines
- Shorty's Pop-up
- Molly's Cupcakes
The event's curator, Maya Liparinia joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to discuss the event.
To learn more about the event, click here.
