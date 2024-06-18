Two apartment towers to be built at site of old Chicago 'Spire' project in Streeterville

DuSable Lake Shore Drive construction is expected to begin at the site of what was supposed to become "the Spire," a massive 2,000-foot tall tower.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was an official groundbreaking Monday for "400 Lake Shore," the site that was supposed to become a high-rise known as "the Spire."

It was supposed to be a massive 2,000-foot tall tower on the lakefront. But construction was halted in 2008, and all the city had to show for it was a deep crater where the foundation was laid.

Two towers will now be built in the area along DuSable Lake Shore Drive, right next to the Chicago River.

The north tower is scheduled to be built first, and will rise 72-stories.

There will be 635 rental apartments, and 127 of them will be offered as affordable housing.

The project also includes extending the Riverwalk all the way to Lake Michigan. It will go through a newly-constructed and long talked about DuSable Park on the east side of the drive.

As for that spire foundation already in place, it is being incorporated into the new design.

Chicago Sun-Times architecture critic Lee Bey joined ABC7 on Monday night to discuss the project.