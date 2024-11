Tracy Butler & Diane Pathieu breakdown some key 'General Hospital' soap opera

Tracy Butler and Diane Pathieu discuss the latest drama from the daytime soap opera "General Hospital."

Tracy Butler and Diane Pathieu discuss the latest drama from the daytime soap opera "General Hospital."

Tracy Butler and Diane Pathieu discuss the latest drama from the daytime soap opera "General Hospital."

Tracy Butler and Diane Pathieu discuss the latest drama from the daytime soap opera "General Hospital."

Every Thursday on ABC 7 Eyewitness News 7 a.m. live streaming newscast Tracy Butler and Diane Pathieu discuss the latest drama from the daytime soap opera "General Hospital". In the latest episode, Butler and Pathieu talking Drew's new appointment to Congress and face off between Drew and Jason from Port Charles.

You can watch General Hospital weekdays at 2 p.m. on ABC 7. To learn more about General Hospital, click here.