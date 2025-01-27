Mother, stepfather charged after naked boy found running in cold as form of punishment: Penn. DA

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- A Pennsylvania couple is facing charges in connection with the disturbing allegations of abuse involving two teenage boys in their care, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

Joshua Dechant, 35, and his wife and mother of the teens, Tracy Dechant, 41, were both charged this week with two felony counts each of endangering the welfare of children.

Officers responded to Lower Macungie Township back on Jan. 22 after authorities say a naked 15-year-old boy was seen running around the neighborhood during the extreme cold temperatures.

According to the district attorney's office, the victim told police his stepfather, Joshua Dechant, forced him to go outside naked as a form of punishment. Temperatures were reportedly in the single digits at the time. The victim also told troopers that he was outside for about 20 minutes and his feet were red from running around in the cold and snow.

A nearby neighbor was able to get help when the boy knocked on the door. The neighbor reportedly told troopers that he would not stop eating once inside.

The criminal complaint states that the victim appeared "very malnourished and extremely thin." When he was taken to the hospital, authorities said the boy weighed only 53 pounds and his twin brother weighed about 55 pounds.

Medical staff said the boys should weigh approximately 143 pounds for their age. The complaint noted that in the past eight years, both victims had gained only 10 pounds.

Investigators said the couple subjected the boys to other types of abuse inside the home, including the denial of food and water; forcing them to walk around the home naked, forcing them to stand outside naked in freezing temperatures, and forcing them to sleep on the floor with only a single blanket to share.

In another instance, the criminal complaint alleges the boy's stepfather would tackle him at random times and throw him against the floor.

The biological sister of the boys told police she hadn't lived at home since April 2023 but that she was also subjected to similar punishment, including being placed out in the cold undressed.

The boys and other children at the home are now being cared for by other family members.

Joshua Dechant and Tracy Dechant were both released on $75,000 bail.