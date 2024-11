19-year-old driver speeds away from traffic stop, crashes into semi in Prospect Heights: police

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- The driver of a now-mangled Lexus hit a semi-truck in the north suburbs on Tuesday morning.

Police say the driver, a 19-year-old man, sped away from an attempted traffic stop in Prospect Heights just before 10:30 a.m.

He eventually crashed into the semi at Palatine and Rand.

Witnesses told police he went through the undercarriage of the truck.

The driver was taken to a hospital but will be OK. He is expected to face several charges.

The truck driver was not hurt.