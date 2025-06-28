'Step It Up!' summer fitness challenge returns in support of young adult cancer survivors

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You can get your steps in this summer by joining a fitness challenge for an important cause.

True North Treks' "Step It Up!" challenge kicks off July 1 and goes until August 31. This free summer step challenge invites people across the country to get active, win awesome prizes, and make a meaningful impact in support of young adult cancer survivors.

This is more than just a step challenge; it's a community-powered movement that promotes health, connection, and compassion. Participants can join from anywhere in the U.S. and earn prize entry tickets by doing any combination of three simple things: stepping, referring others, or fundraising.

"There's no cost to join, and no fundraising required to win, just a willingness to move your body and support an important cause," said David Victorson, Founder and Director of True North Treks. "Every step, every share, and every donation helps uplift the lives of young adults affected by cancer."

How It Works - After registering, participants can download our free step tracking app to their phone, which will start logging their steps. For every 150,000 steps logged between July 1- August 31st, participants will earn a prize entry ticket. Prize entry tickets can also be earned for referring others who step, and for donating. See the event website for details and rules.

Support the Cause - Proceeds from "Step It Up!" directly benefit programs for young adult cancer survivors and caregivers. Sponsorship opportunities are also available and play a vital role in expanding this event's reach and impact. Whether you're stepping for your own health, for a loved one, or just for fun - Step it Up! is your chance to make every step count.

Register Today - Registration is open now through August 31, 2025. Learn more and sign up at www.truenorthtreks.org/stepitup