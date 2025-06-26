Village says store owner cannot keep items in right-of-way

Huntley Trump store owner agrees to move to new location after legal battle with village

The owner of the Trump & Truth Store agreed to move to a new location after a legal battle with the village of Huntley, Illinois.

HUNTLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- The owner of a controversial northwest suburban President Donald Trump store has agreed to move to a new location.

The "Trump Truth Store" on Route 47 in Huntley faced eviction.

The store was accused of violating Huntley building and sign ordinances, partially because of a 6-foot-tall blow-up replica of President Trump.

In a settlement agreement with the store's landlord, owner Lisa Fleischmann has agreed to move out of the building next month.

She hopes to relocate soon to a new space in a nearby suburb.

The move comes after a legal battle. Fleischmann previously called her attempted ouster political.

The store is filled with pro-Donald Trump T-shirts, hats and just about everything else you can imagine.

Fleischmann has had the store in a Huntley strip mall for more than a year, but for the last several months or so has been racking up fines from the village of up to $500 a day.

"I need to stand up for the small businesses; let alone, it's totally political," Fleischmann said.

Fleischmann is clearly a supporter of the president, and says she opened the business to promote conversation and political discourse.