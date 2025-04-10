Try a meal eaten on the Titanic at Lincolnshire restaurant; chef shares recipe

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) -- On Thursday, Tracy Butler was Cooking up a Storm with a first-class meal.

Chefs at "Three Embers Restaurant" in Lincolnshire are recreating a meal that folks ate on the Titanic.

It comes as "Titanic: The Musical" is making its debut at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire.

Chef Jonathon Silver and Brent Mulvey, director of food and beverage, joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to cook with Butler.

"Titanic: The Musical" runs through June 1.

Titanic Salmon with Sauce Mousseline and Cucumber

Season Salmon with salt and pepper.

Sear until cooked through; serve with carrot puree, rice, cucumber salad and sauce mousseline.

Sauce Mousseline

1 cup bechamel

1 oz. egg yolk

1 oz. lemon juice

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Bring bechamel to a simmer. Slowly add egg yolk to the bechamel while whisking vigorously. Whisk in lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce.

Bechamel

5 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 quart milk

1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add flour and whisk into the melted butter until smooth. Cook and stir until flour turns a light, golden, sandy color, about 7 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high and slowly whisk in milk until thickened by the roux. Bring to a gentle simmer, then reduce heat to medium-low and continue simmering until the flour has softened and no longer tastes gritty, 10 to 20 minutes.

Cucumber & Basil Salad

1/2 cucumber sliced into half moons, about 1/4-inch thick, 1 cup of micro basil, 2 oz. lemon garlic dressing

Mix together in a bowl.

Lemon & Garlic Dressing

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon juiced

1 large clove of garlic minced

1 tbsp. honey

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. dried oregano

In a bowl or mason jar combine the olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, honey, Dijon mustard, salt and oregano. Whisk well to combine, or if you're using a mason jar, screw on the lid and shake well to combine until the olive oil and lemon juice are completely emulsified.

Carrot Puree

1 pound carrots peeled, ends removed

3/4 cup vegetable stock

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon kosher or to taste

1 - 2 tablespoons lemon juice

Slice the carrots about 1/4-inch thick.

In a medium saucepan, place carrots, stock, butter, and salt. Cook over high heat just until it starts to boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and continue to cook until the carrots are tender and soft - about 20 minutes. Make sure to cover the carrots because we don't want all the liquid to evaporate.

Once the carrots are soft and tender enough that you can mash with a fork, transfer them to a blender with a slotted spoon. There should be at least 3/4 cup of liquid left in the pan. Start with adding 1/2 cup of that to the blender along with 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice.

Blend until smooth. If you need more liquid to get it going, add the remaining cooking liquid. Taste and season with salt. Add more lemon juice to your taste