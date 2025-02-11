Funeral to be held for Cook County deputy killed in Turks and Caicos shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday is the funeral for a Cook County Sheriff's deputy who was killed on vacation.

Shamone Duncan was in Turks and Caicos last month for her sister's birthday when she was hit by a stray bullet outside a restaurant.

Duncan was a 20-year veteran of Cook county's Department of Corrections.

The 50-year-old grandmother was on her second of three nights on the island, vacationing for her sister's birthday. Her son Shamon Payton said his mother along with two of her sisters were at a rooftop party Saturday night at a restaurant when others began to argue downstairs. That's when, he said, a shootout ensued.

"People started yelling, telling people to get down," Payton said. "'Everybody got down,' and my mom got up. And then, she got hit... Bystanders came and they tried to help."

Duncan was killed by a stray bullet.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force confirmed that Duncan and 30-year-old Dario Stubbs, a Turks and Caicos resident, were shot to death in the area. A third person, a 29-year-old man, was injured.

Police said there is no evidence suggesting that any of those three victims were targeted in the shooting.

Tuesday funeral begins at 11 a.m. at Trinity Unity Church of Christ at 400 West 95th Street.