New Lenox family repurposes donation funds to create scholarship in honor of son killed in crash

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, January 15, 2025 12:45PM
Tyler Koscinski, 20, and his friend Mason Santiago were killed in a crash on I-80 in September.

NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- A New Lenox family is giving back to the community that was so generous to them after a deadly crash.

Tyler Koscinski, 20, and his friend Mason Santiago, 19, were killed in a crash on I-80 near Tinley Park in September.

Koscinski was a standout baseball player at Lincoln-Way West High School.

His family created the Tyler Koscinski Memorial Foundation in his honor shorty after his death.

When a GoFundMe was set up to raise money to cover funeral costs, the community showed an outpouring amount of support.

Now, his family is using what's left to create a scholarship for student-athletes at his alma mater.

The family expects to help between three and five students this year.

The scholarship application includes a 500-word essay about why the student deserves the award.

The deadline to apply is April 1.

To learn more about the scholarship, click here.

