Judge overturns wrongful conviction in 1990 Chicago shooting case: 'I got my name back'

Tyrece Williams is the 50th to have a wrongful murder conviction overturned in a case investigated by Chicago police Detective Reynaldo Guevara.

Tyrece Williams is the 50th to have a wrongful murder conviction overturned in a case investigated by Chicago police Detective Reynaldo Guevara.

Tyrece Williams is the 50th to have a wrongful murder conviction overturned in a case investigated by Chicago police Detective Reynaldo Guevara.

Tyrece Williams is the 50th to have a wrongful murder conviction overturned in a case investigated by Chicago police Detective Reynaldo Guevara.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A judge Tuesday overturned the conviction of a man who spent 20 years behind bars for a deadly 1990 shooting.

Tyrece Williams became the 50th person to have an overturned murder conviction in a case investigated by former Chicago police Detective Reynaldo Guevara.

Now, Williams is talking about his long fight to clear his name.

A judge cited there is no physical evidence connecting Williams to the murder that he was convicted of 35 years ago, and overturned that wrongful murder conviction Tuesday.

Applause and happy tears filled the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, where Williams and his family heard the news they waited decades for.

Williams said Guevara framed him for a murder in 1990.

SEE ALSO: Chicago man has 1996 murder conviction vacated, released from prison after nearly 30 years

"When you've been accused of something you didn't do and you've been locked away for so long, to get your name back, that's the only thing. I got my name back," Williams said.

In making her decision, a judge said Guevara engaged in a pattern of abuse.

The city of Chicago has paid more than $100 million to defend, investigate and settle misconduct claims involving Guevara.

"It's important to emphasize that this is the 50th Guevara case where a homicide conviction has been overturned because of his misconduct. That's astounding," said Lyla Wasz-Piper, with the Exoneration Project.

Williams, now 57, was released from jail nearly 15 years ago, after serving the whole sentence.

He said his wife and children, one of whom is a Chicago police officer, kept him grounded while in prison.

"I raised my kids from the penitentiary. And now to get out and my kids are grown, 40 years old, they're still my kids," Williams said.

The state attorney's office asked for more time to decide whether to appeal the judge's ruling. The next court date is later this month.