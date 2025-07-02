Nearly 200 youth pledge to be ambassadors for peace with UCAN Chicago program: 'Changed my life'

Nearly 200 youth took a pledge to be ambassadors for peace in their communities with the UCAN Chicago program at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of young people took a pledge to be an ambassador of peace in their communities.

The UCAN Chicago program, who works with underserved youth, hosted the pledge for the first time in response to the typical increase of violence over the holiday weekend.

Nearly 200 youth took the pledge on Wednesday to be the solution to gun violence in their communities. Some of them said the program is how they are honoring the loved ones they lost.

UCAN members are changing the narrative of gun violence this summer.

"My boyfriend, he died in February," UCAN peacekeeper Kayla Medina said. "It just really pushed me to keep going hard."

I actually believe most of our children want to be a part of the solution. They just might not know how, and this gives them the avenue and something very tangible to speak these words out loud. Christa Hamilton, UCAN CEO

Medina was one of nearly 200 people age 16 to 25 who made the decision to stand against violence by taking the UCAN pledge at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church on the South Side.

"It really gave me like relief, because it just shows me that even though he's not here, I'm still living for him," Medina said.

Last year, 109 people were shot, 19 fatally, in gun violence across Chicago over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. It's a big reason why the UCAN program provides young people employment readiness preparation and gives them a chance to participate in job shadowing with over 50 employer-partners.

More importantly, UCAN is changing lives.

"I've been homeless about about three, four months before coming to UCAN," peacekeeper Tatiana Woods said. "And then, ever since I came to UCAN... UCAN has been helping me better myself."

The program, which has served as a sanctuary for trauma experience from gun violence, has inspired those like Woods to become a mentor to younger kids.

"I actually believe most of our children want to be a part of the solution," UCAN CEO Christa Hamilton. "They just might not know how, and this gives them the avenue and something very tangible to speak these words out loud."

"I never thought I'd be the one to do that. I never thought it," Woods said. "But working, working with them, UCAN, it really changed my life."

UCAN said they plan to have all 700 youth they work with to take the pledge, with a big celebration at the end of the year.