UCAN Gala celebrates resilient youth, raises funds for Chicago's future leaders

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Thursday, June 26, 2025 1:11PM
UCAN Chicago is hosting its 26th Annual Leadership Awards Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- UCAN Chicago is hosting its 26th Annual Leadership Awards Thursday night, celebrating resilient youth and raising funds for critical foster care and youth development programs. Seven young Chicagoans will receive scholarships for overcoming personal trauma and becoming leaders in their communities. The event, held at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel, also honors community and corporate partners supporting UCAN's mission.

Founded over 150 years ago, UCAN provides behavioral health, therapeutic education, and violence prevention services to more than 21,000 youth and families annually.

"This is about turning trauma into triumph," said UCAN President and CEO Christa Hamilton. "These young people represent hope for Chicago's future."

More details at ucanchicago.org.

