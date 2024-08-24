Ukrainian Independence Day celebration on Chicago's Northwest Side to raise funds for country

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A celebration of Ukrainian independence is underway Saturday on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The event started at 4 p.m. and is taking place at the city's Ukrainian Cultural Center, located at 2247 W. Chicago Ave. in Ukrainian Village.

The gathering is being hosted by the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America Illinois Division.

It comes at a difficult time for Ukraine, which is currently fighting back from Russia's invasion more than two years ago.

Money raised at a concert Saturday night will provide aid to the country through the Help Heroes of Ukraine Foundation. The performance is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Ukraine declared its independence from the former Soviet Union 33 years ago, on Aug. 24, 1991.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion on the country on Feb. 24, 2022. More than 11,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the conflict, according to the United Nations, which has indicated that the toll could be higher. In February, the war's second anniversary, Zelenskyy had said that 35,000 soldiers had been killed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.