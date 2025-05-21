Umaga Bakehouse bringing Filipino breads, pastries to NW Side

Umaga Bakehouse on Chicago's Northwest Side is called "the Filipino bakery reimagined" and for good reason.

ABC7 honors Asian American and Pacific Islander Month and we are highlighting a popular new bakery.

We are celebrating bold moves, rich traditions, and the flavors that bring communities together. We're stepping into Umaga Bakehouse on Chicago's Northwest Side-a modern Filipino bakery born from a dream, a risk, and a deep love for heritage.

"Not a lot of people what Filipino bakeries were," Kissell Santiago said.

Kissell and her husband set out to change that.

They moved from California to Chicago for work. Several years later, scratching a longtime itch, they took a leap of faith and decided to open a bakery serving up Filipino specialties using recipes near and dear to their hearts.

"This is called pancit malabon," Kissel said. "This is my dad's super super secret recipe only my husband and I know it."

The response? Overwhelming.

On day one, they sold out in two hours. Since then, they've built not just a customer base-but a community.

The weekend lines are long, the recipes are sacred and the vibe is always morning sunshine-fitting for a bakery named Umaga, which means "morning."

"We thought we'd be this little mom-and-pop shop... but the support from Chicago, I fell in love with the city even more because of the support they gave us," Kissel said.

Kissell says the pan de sal is "a traditional Filipino dinner roll, you can use it for anything."

They perfected each recipe in their home kitchen first, their goal was to recreate the taste of home.

"This is what started everything," Kissel said. "So this is ensaymada, it's a brioche style pastry in the Philippines, the classic one is usually just butter on top cheese and that's it - from there we did the classic and just made other flavors around it,"

Another wildly popular item... their Senorita Bread- It's a secret menu item, made to order, and you can only get in person.

"It's these little rolls with sweet, melted butter inside," Kissell said.

At every turn there is another traditional Filipino bread, pastry or to-go meal and every bite has a backstory, full of tradition and heart. Kissell still can't believe their big risk turned in to such a big reward.

"It's like a pinch me moment still," she said.

Kissell and her team are working with other companies that use their bread, plus they have started a shipping program for folks who can't access Filipino bread.

Kissell says her team feels 'everyone deserves to have access to a snack that feels like home -no matter where you are.

