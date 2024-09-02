Wilmette residents to protest new admission fees, fence built at Gillson Park beach

WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- Suburban residents planned to protest over new admission fees and fence that was put up at Gillson Park.

The group called "Unfence Gillson" said the new fence was put up on May 12 and the Wilmette Park District began charging $5 to residents and $10 to non-residents for beach access.

Wilmette residents said they are upset over the park district's decision to charge admission fees to a beach that had been free and open for more than a century.

The group claims the fence put up near South Beach "scars the natural beauty, inhibits wildlife and blocks the view of the beach for elderly, people with disabilities, or others who like to sit on nearby benches and look out over water. "

The protest and march was set to begin at 1 p.m. at the Elmwood Dunes preserve in Wilmette.

The group said it will also march to the lakefront for a rally.