Body found near rural intersection in unincorporated Woodstock, officials say

A body was found near Route 14 and Hughes Road Tuesday, officials said. She may have been the victim of an unincorporated Woodstock shooting.

A body was found near Route 14 and Hughes Road Tuesday, officials said. She may have been the victim of an unincorporated Woodstock shooting.

A body was found near Route 14 and Hughes Road Tuesday, officials said. She may have been the victim of an unincorporated Woodstock shooting.

A body was found near Route 14 and Hughes Road Tuesday, officials said. She may have been the victim of an unincorporated Woodstock shooting.

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- An investigation is underway after a person was found dead on Tuesday morning near an intersection in unincorporated Woodstock.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was dispatched to the area of Route 14 and Hughes Road, an area with only a few houses and businesses nearby, just after 9 a.m.

Chopper 7 was over the scene.

Authorities say the victim appeared to have been shot.

An autopsy is being done as police work to identify her.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office and the McHenry County Coroner's Office are investigating.