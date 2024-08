Union League Boys & Girls Clubs host back-to-school block party in Humboldt Park

The Union League Boys & Girls Clubs hosted a Chicago back-to-school block party Friday in Humboldt Park, and some ABC7 Disney VoluntEARS were there.

The Union League Boys & Girls Clubs hosted a Chicago back-to-school block party Friday in Humboldt Park, and some ABC7 Disney VoluntEARS were there.

The Union League Boys & Girls Clubs hosted a Chicago back-to-school block party Friday in Humboldt Park, and some ABC7 Disney VoluntEARS were there.

The Union League Boys & Girls Clubs hosted a Chicago back-to-school block party Friday in Humboldt Park, and some ABC7 Disney VoluntEARS were there.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kids got ready to head back to school with a block party Friday on the city's Northwest Side.

The Union League Boys & Girls Clubs hosted the event in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Kids got to play games and get their faces painted. They also received school supplies and were offered haircuts.

Some of our ABC7 employees volunteered at the event with Disney VoluntEARS.