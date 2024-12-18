North Side church holding special service Wednesday for those grieving during holidays

Chicago Survivors member says helping others can aid in grief, as well

Second Unitarian Church of Chicago in East Lakeview is holding a Blue Christmas service Wednesday for those with grief during the holidays.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While the holidays are a joyful time for so many people, this time of year can be extremely difficult for those grieving.

On Wednesday night, a local church on the North Side is planning a special service for those who need some extra support.

Second Unitarian Church of Chicago welcomes all to its annual Blue Christmas service at 7 p.m. The church is located at 656 W. Barry Ave. in East Lakeview.

"It's designed for those who are experiencing loss, or grief or navigating personal struggles during season that teaches us we are supposed to be celebrating and joyful all the time. That's not the reality for so many of us," said the Rev. Jason Lydon, a minister at Second Unitarian Church of Chicago.

Lydon said this is the fifth year they hold a special space for those who are dealing with a loss this time of year.

"The more of us who lift up any boulder, the lighter that boulder is. The more of us who come together to surround each other with love, the greater that love is present," Lydon said.

"Oh, they were the worst holidays," said Maria Pike, a board member at Chicago Survivors.

Twelve years ago, Pike said she was in deep pain, even suicidal, after her son, Ricky, was killed.

She offered support to other victims' families, and is now a board member with Chicago Survivors.

She said she found healing in helping others.

"When I saw there was some need out there that I could help with, I was concentrated on myself. So, I believe, some kinds of grief, serving is essential," Pike said.

On Wednesday, she was giving food to the unhoused.

She continues to encourages others who are grieving at this time.

"Don't feel that you are alone; you are going to notice that empty chair, but remember. And you have others who love you and need you. And your presence is very, very important in this world," Pike said.

Pike suggests doing an act of kindness when you are able to offer some peace at least for a moment.