UNITE HERE Chicago Hospitality Institute celebrates culinary apprenticeship program graduation

The UNITE HERE Chicago Hospitality Institute celebrated its culinary apprenticeship program graduation ceremony Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local program is setting people up for success in the culinary industry.

The UNITE HERE Chicago Hospitality Institute celebrated the graduation of students in its culinary apprenticeship program Thursday night.

The program includes many people who might otherwise face barriers to employment.

ABC7 was joined in studio Friday by Executive Director Sheryl Morris and cook Darryl Hall, who just graduated.

Hall is just 23 years old and is a cook at the Fairmont Hotel, and he just received his Culinary Journeyworker certification.

Morris spoke more about the effect an apprenticeship can have on a person's career.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

More information about the UNITE HERE Chicago Hospitality Institute can be found here.

