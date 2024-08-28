United Airlines flight attendants to announce results of strike authorization vote at O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- United Airlines flight attendants will announce the results of a strike authorization vote Wednesday.

This is the first time they've voted on such a proposal, in nearly 20 years.

The results will be announced during a demonstration at O'Hare Airport.

The flight attendants are calling for raises, schedule flexibility, work rule improvements, job security, retirement and more.

The flight attendants union said it filed for federal mediation over eight months ago and have been working under an amendable contract for nearly three years.

United Airlines said in a statement, "We continue to work toward an industry-leading agreement for our flight attendants, including negotiations this week and every month through November. Both sides have been actively engaged in these negotiations facilitated by the federal mediator requested by the union. We remain eager to reach an agreement.

"To be clear, there is no work stoppage or labor disruption. Instead, off-duty flight attendants are exercising their right to conduct an informational picket. Federal law bars a strike until after a lengthy process that includes a release from mediation, which can only be granted by the National Mediation Board."

