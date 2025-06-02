United gets more gates at O'Hare despite American Airlines lawsuit

American Airlines has filed a lawsuit against the City of Chicago to try to prevent United getting more gates.

American Airlines has filed a lawsuit against the City of Chicago to try to prevent United getting more gates.

American Airlines has filed a lawsuit against the City of Chicago to try to prevent United getting more gates.

American Airlines has filed a lawsuit against the City of Chicago to try to prevent United getting more gates.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- United Airlines has officially been awarded five additional gates at O'Hare International Airport by the Chicago Department of Aviation.

The new gates are part of the city's 2025 gate reallocation process.

O'Hare's gates are reallocated based on how many flights each carrier flew in the prior year.

Under the new gate layout, United will have 95 gates. American Airlines will have 59 gates.

Last month, American Airlines filed a lawsuit against the city to try to stop United from getting the additional gates.

At that time, United said American has occupied 41% of O'Hare's gates, while only operating 37% of departures from the airport.

READ ALSO | American, United airlines battle over gates at O'Hare airport