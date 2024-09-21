United Airlines gives students behind-the-scenes look at O'Hare Airport for Girls in Aviation Day

At Chicago O'Hare Airport Saturday, United Airlines gave students a behind-the-scenes view of aviation careers in honor of Girls in Aviation Day.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The future of the aviation industry gathered at O'Hare International Airport on Saturday as part of Girls in Aviation Day.

"They need a journey, and they are not sure how to get started on that journey, so that is what we are here for today, to help them out with that," said United Airlines pilot Julie Savage.

More than 50 middle and high school girls got a special behind-the-scenes view of what it is like to have a front-row seat in aviation.

"I'm having a lot of fun. I've never been on a plane, for real," said Glenwood Brooks College Prep senior Neambi Walker. "I've never been in such a nice little business class area. The seat goes back. We get shoes."

"I felt really excited, especially when it came to the head of the mechanic's department, because she is a Black woman, a dark-skinned black woman, and it just made me feel really empowering to see people that look like me in the industry, and it made me feel like I can do it, too," Walker added.

From the cabin to the tarmac, United Airlines rolled out the red carpet for these young women, hoping to take their careers to the sky.

"I'm having lots of fun! This is amazing! I've learned so much today, and it even inspired me to become a pilot," said Kaitlyn Harris.

Since 2016, United has hosted more than 1,000 students for Girls in Aviation Day at O'Hare and airports around the world with goals of hopefully closing the gender gap and promoting inclusion in the workforce.

"People are so nice and like the experiences of the pilots, they said it is not that scary as you think it is," said Armani Jones.

According to nonprofit Women in Aviation, women make up less than 20% of the workforce in most aviation occupations.

"I love it, because I can see myself doing this in the future, and it is such a blast," said Elisabeth Koester.