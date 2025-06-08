High nitrate levels found in University Park drinking water, infants at risk, officials warn

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A warning has been issued for unhealthy drinking water in the south suburbs that is especially dangerous for infants.

Testing done by Aqua Illinois found 11.9mg/L nitrate levels in University Park, Illinois drinking water, health officials said Sunday.

The federal drinking level standard nitrate level is 10mg/L.

The U.S. EPA and Aqua Illinois issued the following warnings:

- Do NOT give tap water to infants under six month sold.

- Do NOT use tap water to mix infant formula.

- Boiling water will NOT reduce nitrate levels, in fact, it may make them worse.