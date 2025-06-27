Nation's first youth homeless prevention campus celebrates 1-year anniversary in Blue Island

UP, or Unlimited Potential, House, the nation's first youth homeless prevention campus, is celebrating its 1-year anniversary in Blue Island.

UP, or Unlimited Potential, House, the nation's first youth homeless prevention campus, is celebrating its 1-year anniversary in Blue Island.

UP, or Unlimited Potential, House, the nation's first youth homeless prevention campus, is celebrating its 1-year anniversary in Blue Island.

UP, or Unlimited Potential, House, the nation's first youth homeless prevention campus, is celebrating its 1-year anniversary in Blue Island.

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- A program is helping young women succeed in the Chicago area.

The UP House in Blue Island is celebrating its first anniversary.

UP stands for Unlimited Potential, and the UP House is the nation's first youth homeless prevention campus.

It's a safe place for girls 17-21 who have aged out of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services but are not quite ready for the full responsibilities of adulthood.

SEE ALSO: Local high school student gives voice to those who sell StreetWise in Chicago

UP House CEO Tangela Thornton, and Yanni, who is a resident of UP House, joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to talk more about it.

They talked about what inspired the creation of Unlimited Potential, and why the focus on girls aging out of DCFS is so important.

They also talked about the most unexpected challenge and the most rewarding success from the organization's first year.

And they touched on hopes for the next five years for the campus and the young women it serves.