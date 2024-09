An update to a special bond between a mailman and Frannie the Chihuahua

Over the Labor Day weekend, Frannie the Chihuahua and her favorite Postman Dan spent the holiday together. The pair has an unique connection that brought smiles to thousands. Frannie and her dog mom, Lisa, along with Dan the post man stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to discuss how the dog and mailman bond is helping others and charity. To learn more about the charity, Almost Home Foundation, click here.