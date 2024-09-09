New artwork installed at Obama Presidential Center, on track to open in 2 years in Woodlawn

Uprising of the Sun by Julie Mehretu was installed at Barack Obama library and center as construction continues in Woodlawn, Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Obama Center construction is on track for opening in two years.

Over the weekend, the museum tower had 83-foot painted glass artwork installed on the Woodlawn center's north side.

"You see one version of the painting from the exterior, and you experience it very differently as you're looking through the glass to the exterior," said Obama Center Museum Director Louise Bernard.

The piece, called Uprising of the Sun by Ethiopian born-artist Julie Mehretu, was inspired by President Barack Obama's remarks at the 50th anniversary of the marches from Selma to Montgomery.

"I think it's a wonderful opportunity to bring art to that community, but it's also a great opportunity for her to circle back to what inspired her in the first place," Obama said.

As the center progresses, some are watching changes to the area.

"I'm born and raised in this area, and I was displaced. I'm trying to get back, but of course, rent prices are going up every day," said Infiniti Gant.

Gant is a housing organizer with the group Not Me We. Gant grew up across from the center, but she and her family have moved due to costs.

"We're excited about the center being built. I think the community is excited too, but part of that excitement is being able to reap the benefits of the center coming in, for people like me who grew up right here on Stony Island to be able to stay in the neighborhood and directly benefit from the stuff that's coming," Gant said.

The center is expected to open to the public in 2026. Some who live in the area and are from there hope to still be living in the area for that opening.

