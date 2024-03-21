Renderings released of Obama Presidential Center's athletic and programs facility

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Obama Foundation has released new renderings of the Obama Presidential Center's athletic and programs facility.

The renderings show a regulation size NBA court, exercise equipment and training spaces.

The organization says the Home Court will serve as a place for health and wellness activities.

From the outset, President Obama knew he wanted our Home Court to be a place where people could come for fun, inspiration, and learning - the kind of community spaces we need in an inclusive democracy," said Obama Foundation CEO Valerie Jarrett. "We intend for it to be an extraordinary resource to our community that will allow families to improve their health and wellness, and participate in educational and career readiness programming all in hopes of building a brighter, healthier future."

Construction on the center began last week in Jackson Park. The programs and athletic center is expected to open in late 2025. The Obama Presidential Center Museum is scheduled to open in 2026.